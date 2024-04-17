BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DRONE TANKS? AUTONOMOUS TANKS? RUSSIAN 2S38 IS A GREAT CHOICE - WE LOOK AND SEE HOW
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
18 views • 04/17/2024

This light tank has an unstoppable fire rate and the rounds to match! I call it a tank and stand corrected - It is an Awesome AAA as well! Proximity fused AA rounds AND Anti tank penetration rounds kill anything it can get its teeth into. And its got a remote turret and is ready made for remote and autonomous action. Combat after shows some of its capability as one destroys us!

russiadronewarfareukrainetanks
