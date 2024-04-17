DRONE TANKS? AUTONOMOUS TANKS? RUSSIAN 2S38 IS A GREAT CHOICE - WE LOOK AND SEE HOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This light tank has an unstoppable fire rate and the rounds to match! I call it a tank and stand corrected - It is an Awesome AAA as well! Proximity fused AA rounds AND Anti tank penetration rounds kill anything it can get its teeth into. And its got a remote turret and is ready made for remote and autonomous action. Combat after shows some of its capability as one destroys us!