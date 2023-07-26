Maria Zeee: COVID CRIMES: It’s Time For RETRIBUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week we discuss the various legal efforts both worldwide and in Australia by Julian Gillespie and Katie Ashby-Koppens to finally hold the criminals guilty of crimes against humanity accountable.
We are also joined by Dr. Phillip Altman to warn about the very real threat of the WHO Treaty/IHR Amendments and the need to prepare immediately for more difficult times ahead as further truth is exposed.