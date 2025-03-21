BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Canada Revenue Agency has started performing a very serious and nasty trick
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
52 views • 6 months ago

the Canada Revenue Agency has started performing a very serious and nasty trick. they are working with you for a few months until you send in all of the files that they ask for and then they magically switch representatives and magically lose all of your paperwork forcing you to start over so that they can say that you did not cooperate and then Bill you. these people are criminals and we all need to band together and start charging them criminally. let me fix all of your taxes which I can do in less than a week's time and let me teach you how to file criminal charges against this pack of wild dogs. get a hold of me right away at Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#canadarevenueagency #panama #Calgary #canadapolitics #corporatetx #income #incometax #Alberta #cra #irs

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
