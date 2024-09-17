Douglas Macgregor: Must watch 22 minutes | Putin is not the problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to our deep dive into the remarkable life and career of Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a renowned military strategist, acclaimed author, and highly decorated retired U.S. Army Colonel! 🎖️
Credit: State of Affairs
Mirrored - Straight Call
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/