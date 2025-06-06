Canadian Wildfires Choke U.S. Air: How it Affects Some Health Conditions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive wildfires raging across Canada send toxic smoke south, blanketing U.S. regions with hazardous air quality. This video lists health conditions made worse by wildfire and natural steps to safeguard your health. Smoke has drifted into northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and parts of the Northeast and Southeast, triggering air quality alerts in multiple states. Millions face health risks from fine particulate matter and toxic chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde. These pollutants can trigger respiratory issues, heart problems, and even long-term conditions like lung cancer. “Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture,” says Dr. Vijay Limaye, “penetrating deep into the body.” Vulnerable groups — children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are hit hardest. Learn how to protect yourself. Read the full article and download important information at NNBL.Blog