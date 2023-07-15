BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

La Palma is being Depopulated by Terrorists with Tesla Toys who also modify the weather and cause disasters because disasters make $$$$$$ and De-Pop when no crops!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
198 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • 07/15/2023

Through Political strategy they keep us hungry and when you gonna get some food? your brother got to be your enemy! - its all a rich mans trick and game wake up!

and remove them all!

they also develop Bio-Weapons that are Genetically targeted "vaccines" and change your DNA as well as definitions! thus so known deadly poisons are given to the masses without no warning! to there known deadly already known side effects - Informed Consent was Hijacked just like your Government leaders, for there own gains! And NOT! for the health or Well-being of 

WE THE PEOPLE! - THEY KNEW ALL ALONG ITS GOF BIOWEAPONRY

GENOCIDE IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE A CRIME TO HUMANITY.

there is nothing new under the sun. Time has run out for the pagans and satanists. 

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy