Sudoplatov FPV hits AFU mobile patrol

The guys on the dune buggy are worth about 5x the entire APC and it's crew and thus a much more prime target.

For those that don't get it: Dune buggys are often used by special forces, looks like 2 operators on it, western training of special forces operators is in the vicinity of 1 million dollars +, so thats 2 million $ on that buggy.

Looks like the APC hits a mine, after first being hit by FPV drone.



Source @Ghost

