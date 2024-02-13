Riccardo Bosi: We Let This Happen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Public support is the center of gravity.
We must start questioning everything, but then solve it in a measured way based on a set of agreed rules.
Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was news for normies — with some revelations for us.
The mainstream media are being decimated.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | USA & Aussie Roundtable (11 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4d16yu-australiaone-party-usa-and-aussie-roundtable-11-february-2024.html