【2023年3月18日，纽约抗议现场】 这些外国人持着七哥的照片，高声呼喊口号：
“释放Miles Guo, DOJ (司法部) 滚蛋"
(Free Miles Guo, the DOJ has got to go)
--Chloe蔻依
#抗议 #FreeMilesGuo #华盛顿DC农场 #DC政经