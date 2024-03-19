Catholic Man Moment: Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net





Catholic Man Moment





March 24, 2024

Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion









The Palm Sunday procession is a powerful and meaningful event for Christians, as it symbolizes the journey of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and marks the beginning of Holy Week.





As Christians, we join together in this procession with full faith and understanding of its significance. We follow in the footsteps of the Jews who, centuries ago, welcomed Jesus into the city with palm branches, shouting praises and acknowledging Him as the Messiah, the Son of David and the Son of God.





This gesture, filled with deep meaning and rooted in history, becomes even more significant as we acknowledge and embrace Jesus as our savior. He is the sign of contradiction, praised by some and condemned by others.





As Catholic men, we are called to follow His example, to humbly endure our own sufferings and struggles, and to trust in His strength and victory over sin and death. Let us lead our families with the same faith and courage, following Jesus' example and surrendering ourselves to His will.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032424.cfm











