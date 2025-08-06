BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MOTB – Cell Phone in You Activates Nano Tech? | Christian News
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
418 views • 1 month ago

MOTB – Cell Phone in You Activates Nano Tech?

VCAST covers multiple stories of the MOTB priming and predictive programing.   Bill Gates pushing a tatoo cell phone.    Is the cell phone technology in you the hardware that launches the BCI / IoB / IoNT (nano tech in you)?   Is Elon priming you to worship the image of the beast with his new chatbot companion that looks just like the Net Flix series Lucifer?  What is the personality of the Lucifer Chatbot friend?    Is Net Flix predictively programing you of the MOTB that is a literal X?   Will this X mark give you skills hooking up to Ai with BCI technology like a high IQ, health monitor, and more?   Does Russia have honey pot dirt on Trump?   VCAST covers 3 stories of End of Days signs of men’s hearts wax cold and people lose natural affection for their children / kids / fellow man. Bigger picture of Trump’s directive to hold emergency funds from local governments if they boycott Israel companies.  And more… 


Keywords
trumpdrugsmind controljerusalemairevelationelon muskuniversal basic incomebeast systemtower of babelvideo gamesagicentral banksnecromancychabad lubavitchworld rulerssentient world simulationopenaisam altmangreat citymicrosoft 060606 patentsodom and egyptkilling the prophetsseven hillsnoahide aigod
