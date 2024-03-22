EXTRATERESTRIAL FRIENDS WITH SAMUEL CHONG & TIM RAY UNITED INTENTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show on March 22, 2024, I interview Samuel Chong on our ET friends (the Thiaooubas) and Tim Ray from United Intentions on making the world a better place! I hope you can all listen to this Out of this show! I also invite everyone to my Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 13 & 14, 2024 with famous healers scientists, ET contactees, and healers -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com With lots of love and light for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com