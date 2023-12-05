TV star suffers 6x VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACKS dies 4x

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Putting my money where my mouth is… I received my J&J shot March 31. Just had my Pfizer booster and my flu shot. I urge you to READ the research and get it done. Contrary to world opinion, we Americans do care about other people. thank you @walgreens (I didn’t feel a thing… #spnfamily"
"After testing 19 times this month alone, grateful to be getting my J&J. One and done! Grateful to @warnerbrostv and @warnerbrosentertainment for the amazing efforts to keep us all tested and safe until we could get our shots. #spnfamily DO IT!"
"You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily"
Mirrored - bootcamp