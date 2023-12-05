BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TV star suffers 6x VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACKS dies 4x
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
6
1397 views • 12/05/2023

"Putting my money where my mouth is… I received my J&J shot March 31. Just had my Pfizer booster and my flu shot. I urge you to READ the research and get it done. Contrary to world opinion, we Americans do care about other people. thank you @walgreens (I didn’t feel a thing… #spnfamily"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CVWI-WnPRIr/

###

"After testing 19 times this month alone, grateful to be getting my J&J. One and done! Grateful to @warnerbrostv and @warnerbrosentertainment for the amazing efforts to keep us all tested and safe until we could get our shots. #spnfamily DO IT!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNF-yX6pkup/

###

"You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C0XZqCtSYeO/

###

https://t.me/covidbc/15512

Mirrored - bootcamp

supernaturalpfizersheppard
