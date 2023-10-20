BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn's BIGGEST ISSUE with GOP's House speaker fight
68 views • 10/20/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 20, 2023


Rep. Jim Jordan lost another vote for Speaker of the House, even with support from former speaker Kevin McCarthy, and is now dropped as the GOP's nominee. According to reports, this comes after the Republican holdouts against Jordan told him that he will NEVER be speaker. Glenn rips into congressional Republicans for wasting its time with petty third-grade fights while Americans suffer from inflation: "You are SO misguided!"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EJSIA5q4pc

Keywords
gopkevin mccarthyjim jordanglenn beckspeaker of the houserepresentativefights
