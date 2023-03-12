BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING Big Bank FORCED to Close What It Means for YOU Glenn TV Ep 259
569 views • 03/12/2023

Glenn Beck


March 10, 2023


Regulators just forced a massive investment bank to shut down in what is being called the “second largest bank failure” in U.S. history, according to the Independent. What does that mean for the economy and for you? On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn speaks with former investment banker Carol Roth, who breaks down what the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank means and how it will affect the average person’s bank account. But first, Glenn tackles the latest Facebook suppression his social media pages are facing for daring to question the events of January 6 after Tucker Carlson released shocking footage that the January 6 committee desperately tried to keep the public from seeing. This is just the latest example of the corporate media suppressing stories from the general public. Finally, Glenn reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris sharing her unique wisdom on how “climate mental health” affects children.


00:00 Intro

29:22 Silicon Valley Bank closure


