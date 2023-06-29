BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
American, Russell 'Texas' Bentley has been Fighting on the side of the DPR for 9 years - A look at compatriots through the sight
95 views • 06/29/2023

American Russell Bentley has been fighting on the side of the DPR for nine years - A look at compatriots through the sight

This was published on June 7, 2023

A cowboy from Texas defending the Donbass. American Russell Bentley has been fighting on the side of the DPR for nine years. Why did he decide on such an act, how did his relatives and friends across the ocean react to his decision? How Russell is now looking at his compatriots through the sight of a machine gun. Did he find happiness in this war? "Curve of the American Dream" - watch the special report of LenTV24, channel on YouTube.

Above was Translated from Russian. Russell speaks English in the video, subtitles are in Russian.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsPwGDltw5M&ab_channel=%D0%9B%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%A2%D0%9224


