BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attorney Todd Callendar Warns of an Imminent Fake Marburg Pandemic Which May Include Forced Containment and Mandatory Vaccination! Marburg Treatment in Description Below.
The Patriot's Corner
The Patriot's Corner
15 followers
Follow
17
Download MP3
Share
Report
4559 views • 09/07/2023

Todd Callendar's Treatment For Marburg - Save and Share This Website, it Has a TON of Great Information! https://tinyurl.com/bdfpcf8u
.
This video is an "excerpt, I cannot find the full interview but will post it here if I find it. In this excerpt, Callender warns about the ongoing genocide to make the human race extinct. He talks about the background to Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030. The aims are the elimination of private property rights, the elimination of borders and sovereignty, and a 95% reduction in the world's population. Every government on the planet is involved. It's a military operation, in the planning for 50 years. The perpetrators are Luciferians.
.
A video was recently brought to my attention featuring the late Dr. Rashid Buttar who sadly passed away on May 18th, 2023. In this video he describes how the Covid-19, Marburg and 5G are all connected and the deadly consequences when 5G is activated. Here is the video: https://rumble.com/v2sp4ni--the-late-dr.-rashid-buttar-warns-of-a-possible-marburg-outbreak-and-its-ac.html
.
🛑 Dr. Peter McCullough Recommends "Spike Support" From the Wellness Company to Dissolve the Spike Protein From the Covid Vaccine, You Can Find it Here: https://tinyurl.com/28jyhavr
10% Discount Code at Checkout: GAILHENDRICKS
.
🛑 Purchase "Clean Slate" by ROOT Brands - It Provides a Full Body Detox and Healing From Damage Caused By the Covid Vaccine Ingredients:
https://therootbrands.com/bodywisecbd
ROOT Brands CEO Christina Rahm Explains Her Incredible Products in This Video: https://tinyurl.com/bddyekfu
.
🛑 Order Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine Online: www.BodywisePharmacy.com
.
🛑 Nano - Soma For DNA Repair Damaged By the Covid-19 Vaccine: https://tinyurl.com/32vuh4sk
.
🛑 High Grade Zeolite for Detox: https://tinyurl.com/53uxv89j
.
🛑 Chlorine Dioxide (MMS): Info and Purchase Link: https://tinyurl.com/47x8zde4
.

Keywords
vaccinationconcentrationebolapandemicdrpetecamptoddmarburgcallendarr mcculloughs forced
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy