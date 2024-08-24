Tucker Carlson: Pavel Durov, 'Telegram' Social Media has over 900 Million users around the World - Ep. 94

❗️Important to READ FIRST: Tucker Carlson: Ep. 94 Social Media 'Telegram' has over 900 Million users around the World



Pavel Durov was arrested today after landing from a private plane in France, accompanied by his body guard and a woman. Short video I uploaded has more info too.

Here's Tucker's interview from April 2024. Tucker sent a tweet on X today about Pavel Durov's arrest, image was used as the thumbnail image, link here and words below:

Tucker's Tweet today: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1827460234887008277

Pavel Durov left Russia when the government tried to control his social media company, Telegram. But in the end, it wasn’t Putin who arrested him for allowing the public to exercise free speech. It was a western country, a Biden administration ally and enthusiastic NATO member, that locked him away. Pavel Durov sits in a French jail tonight, a living warning to any platform owner who refuses to censor the truth at the behest of governments and intel agencies. Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world. Here’s our interview with Durov from several months ago:

Ep. 94 https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780355490964283565

Ep. 94 The social media app Telegram has over 900 million users around the world. Its founder Pavel Durov sat down with us at his offices in Dubai for his first on-camera interview in almost a decade.

What is known about the detention of Pavel Durov in France:

➡️According to LCI, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport on August 24 at around 21:00 Moscow time.

➡️The businessman arrived in France from Azerbaijan. He was accompanied by a woman and a bodyguard.

➡️In November 2021, Journal Officiel reported that Durov obtained citizenship of the republic in August of the same year.

➡️Law enforcement agencies consider Durov an accomplice in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud due to insufficient moderation on Telegram, refusal to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and the potential for cryptocurrency transfers via the messenger.

➡️The Telegram co-founder is in custody and may soon be brought to court.

➡️The Paris police prefecture has not yet confirmed the information about Durov’s detention, according to TASS.

➡️Toncoin, the cryptocurrency used for payments on Telegram, fell by more than 15% following news of Durov’s detention, according to Binance data.

➡️Tucker Carlson believes that Durov was detained in France for refusing to "censor the truth" at the behest of governments and intelligence agencies.

➡️Vice Speaker of the State Duma from "New People" Vladislav Davankov has called on Sergey Lavrov to seek Durov's release.