Help Support Our Platform!! 1776 Liberator Limited Edition Classic

1776 Liberator Limited Edition Classic

Unleash the spirit of liberty with The Liberator—a tactical dagger crafted for those who embody the unyielding fight for freedom. This masterfully designed blade showcases a bold 7.5-inch SK-5 carbon steel blade, adorned with the iconic “Don’t Tread On Me” insignia and a declaration of triumph with “Trump Victory 2024.” The Liberator stands as a symbol of resilience, patriotism, and strength.

With a robust overall length of 13.5 inches and a weight of 17 ounces, this dagger is as formidable as it is functional. Its Split D-Ring Handle Guard and skull-crusher pommel, forged from 6061 aluminum, deliver unmatched grip and versatility in any scenario—whether tactical or ceremonial. The 0.18-inch thick blade is engineered for precision and durability, and its custom-molded sheath ensures it’s always ready for action.

Carry The Liberator as a tribute to your convictions and a commitment to stand strong against tyranny. This is more than a knife—it’s a rallying cry for those who cherish freedom.

$149.99

