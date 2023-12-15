Q&A | Clive de Carle

Clive de Carle has over 23 years experience helping people resolve health issues and offers a range of consultancy services and restorative treatments. He is known for his nutritional supplements and his enthusiasm for historic Tesla machines.





CLIVE DISCUSSES





For those of you who may be unfamiliar with Clive and his work, below is a brief overview of his journey to wellness:





At the age of 32 he was given a course of antibiotics for a minor health condition which resulted in Type I Diabetes & crippling Arthritis. Barely able to walk, he was hospitalised for weeks & told there was no hope of a cure.





Unwilling to accept this prognosis, he embarked on a journey to prove them wrong. He checked himself out of hospital and began a program of nutritional supplementation which completely reversed the symptoms of arthritis. The doctors were astounded yet disinterested in how he’d achieved this.





In order to deepen his understanding of nutrition, he moved to Spain & bought an organic farm.





Due to modern industrial farming methods our soils worldwide are deficient in minerals and, as a result, so are we, if we eat food grown on those depleted soils. So, most of us are simply unable to get the nutrients our bodies need for optimum health. Which means that supplementation is a vital and major key to reversing symptoms of disease by encouraging the body to restart its innate ability to self-repair.





