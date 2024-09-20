© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇦🏴☠️🇷🇺UkroWehrmacht terrorists killed 2 civilians in the center of Gorlovka
▪️UkroReich Terrorists launched drone strikes on a bus station and a truck. The Ministry of Emergency Situations employees who arrived at the scene of the fire also came under fire from Ukrainian militants.
▪️"As a result of a Ukrainian drone strike on a truck in the center of Gorlovka, two civilians were killed," said the head of the city district Ivan Prikhodko.