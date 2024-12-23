President Trump Autism from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36 Something is wrong!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald J. Trump: To be our next Secretary of Health and Human Services. I decided, look something's going on here. When you look at like autism from 25 years ago, and you look at it now, something's going on. And I nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr. Think of it. Think of this, 25 years ago, autism: one in 10,000 children. Today, it's one in 36 children. Is something wrong? I think so. And Robert and I and all, we're going to figure it out. But did you have your numbers like that? Something's wrong? Something's wrong. Likewise, there's been a 25% increase in childhood cancer and a staggering increase in chronic diseases. So together, we're going to make America healthy again. We're going to make America Healthy Again. Something's happening. Something bad is happening.
