President Trump Autism from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 36 Something is wrong!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
239 views • 6 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

President Donald J. Trump: To be our next Secretary of Health and Human Services. I decided, look something's going on here. When you look at like autism from 25 years ago, and you look at it now, something's going on. And I nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr. Think of it. Think of this, 25 years ago, autism: one in 10,000 children. Today, it's one in 36 children. Is something wrong? I think so. And Robert and I and all, we're going to figure it out. But did you have your numbers like that? Something's wrong? Something's wrong. Likewise, there's been a 25% increase in childhood cancer and a staggering increase in chronic diseases. So together, we're going to make America healthy again. We're going to make America Healthy Again. Something's happening. Something bad is happening.

America Fest Day 4: https://x.com/charliekirk11/status/1870849070069092768

We Are Winning - Still Work To Do - Gratitude Bobby Leading HHS: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/we-are-winning---still-work-to-do---gratitude-bobby-leading-hhs

healthtrumpnewspresidentautismtruthhhskennedyproblemsomething is wrong
