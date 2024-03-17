Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Harness the Power of the Sea: A Deep Dive into Fucoidan DWD 3/15/24

Join Pharmacist Ben Fuchs for an informative lecture exploring the potential health benefits of fucoidan, a naturally occurring substance found in seaweed.

In this session, you'll gain insights into:

What fucoidan is and its potential health applications

The latest research findings on fucoidan's properties

How fucoidan may be integrated into a healthy lifestyle

Following the lecture, Pharmacist Ben Fuchs will open the floor for a Q&A session, addressing your questions and fostering an interactive discussion.

