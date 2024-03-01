Hollywood False Flags, Red Sub Disasters, Carlson vs. Putin, Papal Protestants, Open Borders

SR 2024-02-29 Woe To Those Who Parade Their Wickedness

Topic list:

* Using Hollywood make-believe to validate criminal false flags.

* The deathtrap of Russian submarines: K19 and K141.

* Dimitri Khalezov and the Russian false flag that set up 9/11.

* Victor Bout, the Russian Lord of War.

* WNBA lesbian Brittainy Griner’s arrest and exchange for Bout.

* What can we glean from Carlson’s Putin interview?

* Putin is clearly Red Pilled but still a Team player, though possibly an unwilling one.

* Nikolas from First Amendment Radio needs Johnny on Protestant Papal pretenders like David Jeremiah.

* The ghostwriters who made frauds like Hal Lindsey famous.

* These big-name “Protestants” were all beneficiaries of ghostwriting.

* ANOTHER homosexual ghost-writer for a different number of Protestant frauds.

* The terrible tragedy of those who live in bold sin and think they are Saved Christians.

* The list of millionaire fraud “Protestant” preachers grows!

* What really happened to Aaron Bushnell? Johnny’s first guess is properly skeptical but perhaps wrong.

* Alison Morrel and Michael Yon on the open borders: what’s really going on here?

* The reasons behind Alison Morrel’s “alt media” success.

* Who is Michael Yon?

