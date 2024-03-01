Hollywood False Flags, Red Sub Disasters, Carlson vs. Putin, Papal Protestants, Open Borders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-02-29 Woe To Those Who Parade Their Wickedness
Topic list:
* Using Hollywood make-believe to validate criminal false
flags.
* The deathtrap of Russian submarines: K19 and K141.
* Dimitri Khalezov and the Russian false flag that set up 9/11.
* Victor Bout, the Russian Lord of War.
* WNBA lesbian Brittainy Griner’s arrest and exchange for Bout.
* What can we glean from Carlson’s Putin interview?
* Putin is clearly Red Pilled but still a Team player, though possibly an unwilling one.
* Nikolas from First Amendment Radio needs Johnny on Protestant Papal pretenders like David Jeremiah.
* The ghostwriters who made frauds like Hal Lindsey famous.
* These big-name “Protestants” were all beneficiaries of ghostwriting.
* ANOTHER homosexual ghost-writer for a different number of Protestant frauds.
* The terrible tragedy of those who live in bold sin and think they are Saved Christians.
* The list of millionaire fraud “Protestant” preachers grows!
* What really happened to Aaron Bushnell? Johnny’s first guess is properly skeptical but perhaps wrong.
* Alison Morrel and Michael Yon on the open borders: what’s really going on here?
* The reasons behind Alison Morrel’s “alt media” success.
* Who is Michael Yon?
