Dr. Alphonso Monzo warns about implications of 5G and self-replicating nanocircuitry on the jabbed masses
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
To learn more, visit: https://drmonzo.com/


- The effects of electromagnetic fields on the human body. (0:01)

- The impact of screen time on children's neurological development, including the effects of blue light and artificial environments on brain chemistry and function (7:22)

- 5G technology and its potential health effects, including oxidative stress, neurological issues, and mineral depletion. (16:21)

- Toxic heavy metals in food and supplements. (25:08)

- Using touch therapy based on Hebrew alphabet for healing. (29:34)

- Using ancient Hebrew letter meanings for healing through touch and sound. (32:56)

- The interconnectedness of the physical and energetic bodies, with a focus on the role of acupuncture and nutrition in he (36:49)

- Natural healing methods and alternative medicine. (44:08)

- Hands-on healing techniques with a medical doctor. (49:14)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


