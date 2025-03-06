BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
It Turns Out All We Needed Was a New President - Border (and case) Closed
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
0
7 views • 6 months ago

Joe Biden in the Democrats intentionally incentivized millions upon millions of illegal aliens to stream across the border using the incentives of freebies and welfare. When election time closed in, they said that they needed Congress to give them help via a bill to close the border. Trump has decreased border crossings by 90% since coming into office. All we needed was a new president.


Keywords
democratsstate of the unionelectiondonald trumpborderillegal aliensundocumented migrantskamala harrisdemocrat liesbiden borderclosed bordershut down the bordertrumps border wall
