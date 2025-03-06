It Turns Out All We Needed Was a New President - Border (and case) Closed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden in the Democrats intentionally incentivized millions upon millions of illegal aliens to stream across the border using the incentives of freebies and welfare. When election time closed in, they said that they needed Congress to give them help via a bill to close the border. Trump has decreased border crossings by 90% since coming into office. All we needed was a new president.