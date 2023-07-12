© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lsckxc4cd
07.10 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
Ava说郭文贵先生自2017年开始警告公众关于中共的邪恶，为了警醒和保护美国对抗中共对自由世界策划和发动的战争。主持人杰瑞米说，但是美国联邦机构却把郭文贵先生关起来，不让他获得保释至今。
Ava said Miles Guo has been warning the public about the evil of the CCP since 2017, in order to alert and protect the United States against the war planned and launched by the CCP against the free world. The host, Jeremy said, but the US federal agency has locked Miles Guo up and has not allowed him to be released on bail so far.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #LFATV
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @jeremyherrell
@mosenglish @moschinese