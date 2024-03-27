Wireless Wake-Up Call! | EMF Radiation Causes Cancer | Jeromy Johnson | TEDxBerkeley

A Silicon-valley engineer turned technology health advocate, Jeromy Johnson discusses our attachment to wireless technology and the health hazards (including brain cancer) such an addiction may hold.

Jeromy Johnson is an expert in mitigating the negative impacts of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure. He has a leading website on the topic and consults with individuals, families and organizations around the world to implement solutions that reduce and eliminate EMF pollution.

Jeromy has an advanced degree in Civil Engineering and has worked in Silicon Valley for 15 years. After becoming what medical doctors call “Electro-hypersensitive” (EHS) in 2011 after extensive exposure to EMF radiation, he embarked on a journey of regaining his own health and educating others to critically evaluate theirs.

This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.

- Intro (We Can No Longer Assume Wireless Tech is Safe!) (0:00)

- Benefits of Wireless Technology (0:55)

- EMFs Deadly Dangers on our Health (2:18)

- Everyone is Affected! (4:00)

- EHS Symptoms (4:26)

- Safety Measures/Regulation (9:45)



