Riccardo Bosi: Things Will Get Nasty

Attack On Converging Axes & Freedom Of Action
* It’s going to get worse before it gets better.
* We are winning.
* Cornered animals get vicious and desperate.
* They will go scorched earth rather than concede defeat.
* Focus on unity of purpose.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (26 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m0zkq-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-26-march-2024.html