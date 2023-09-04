Trump Cheers As DeSantis Gets Campaign Crushing News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces a faltering presidential campaign marked by rookie mistakes, loss of key support, and internal strife. His challenges contrast starkly with Donald Trump's well-organized effort, raising questions about DeSantis' political future.
