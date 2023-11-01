California's education crisis demands action!

Shawn Steel (Executive Committee Member of the Republican National Committee)

Steel & Eisner, LLP

https://www.steeleisner.com/

[email protected]







Shawn Steel is an American politician serving as the Republican National Committee Member from California since 2008. He was voted by his colleagues to the executive committee of the Republican National Committee in 2018. Steel served as Sergeant at Arms at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2016. In 2012, he served as Deputy Permanent Co-chairman of the convention. He was elected as Chairman of the California Republican Party from 2001 to 2003. He is the husband of Congresswoman Michelle Park Steel, who has represented California's 48th congressional district since 2021.





As the California Republican Party Chairman, Steel was the co-founder of the successful recall of Governor Gray Davis in 2003. Gov. Davis was recalled via a Recall Petition in which Steel was the first signatory of over 1,000,000 signatures.





VIDEO- Protester gets lectured (https://youtube.com/shorts/zo7fdztiM4w?si=3pGEXSFZpvR2Zj30)

The Do Not Talk website and store.

https://www.do-not-talk.com





Help contribute to the Do Not Talk channel Give Send Go Fund Raising: https://givesendgo.com/G3F3W





Buy American, support American.

https://www.tomahawkswitch.com/charlee





Video:

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/donottalk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@donottalk

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/donottalk

Gab: https://gab.com/donottalk

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DoNotTalk:6







Podcast sites:

iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-charlee-simons-presents-do-96898396/

Buzzsprouts: https://donottalk.buzzsprout.com/

Podbean: https://donottalk.podbean.com/

Social Media:

X: https://twitter.com/DoNotTalkCS

Locals: notalk.locals.com

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/do_not_talk

Truth Social: @DONOTTALK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/





CharLee email: [email protected]

[email protected]

Kirk email: [email protected]

[email protected]