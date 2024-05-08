Dolores Cahill warns Sky News reporter Tom Cheshire he will be held personally liable if...

At the Weekend Truth Festival in Cumbria UK on Saturday 4th May 2024, Dolores Cahill, Professor, informs Sky News reporter Tom Cheshire and his camera man that they will be held personally liable if they portray her or 'any of us' in a way that may be disadvantageous now or in the future. She goes on to inform them that her rate would be ‘one thousand per hour’ for any correspondence should they portray her or anyone in a way that would undermine her’s or their reputation.

