RT News September 24, 2024 6AM GMT

Sept 24, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Hezbollah strikes Israeli territories overnight in response to the deadliest attack on Lebanon in the last twenty years, which has reportedly claimed around 500 lives. Our correspondents are standing by in the region to bring us the latest developments and international reaction. The IDF announces a military operation against Hezbollah, saying it’s destroying the group’s military infrastructure as well as returning displaced residents to their homes in the north of Israel. That’s as the other side of the border sees panic and chaos with thousands fleeing Lebanon’s south in search of safety. With the recent exchange of fire triggering global fears of a full-scale war Israel’s main ally, the US, sends additional military personnel to the Middle East.