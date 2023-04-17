BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jessica Tapia Was Fired After Refusing to Let Male Students Enter the Female Locker Room
59 views • 04/17/2023

Jessica Tapia lost her teaching job in California after a malicious campaign was waged against her by several politically correct students who took issue with her Christian faith posted on her personal Instagram page. Jessica, who taught physical education in Riverside County, was terminated by the school district for refusing to conceal kids’ gender identities from their parents and not allowing male students to enter female locker rooms. She was investigated by the school district, and met with a long list of 13 allegations that attacked her Christian beliefs. Jessica stood her ground and is encouraging other teachers to stand boldly in their faith even if it means losing their jobs. She is planning on suing her school district for religious discrimination.



TAKEAWAYS


There are two sides in this spiritual war: life and hope or death and destruction


Teachers need to be bold and speak up against the corruption happening to students and pick principle over pensions


Separation of church and state does not exist in schools today - the state is indoctrinating children with radical ideologies


Make an effort to attend your local school board meetings with like-minded parents to advocate for good, moral policies 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Techie Homeschool Mom (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM

Donate to Jessica at Give Send Go: https://bit.ly/3Mn63xu 

The Story I’ll Tell Apparel: http://bit.ly/3MrxRRb 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JESSICA TAPIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessicashainatapia/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jess_sayinnn/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



californiadeathchristiandemonictransgenderpersecutionteachersradicalismspiritual warriverside countyctawoke agendatina griffincounter culture mom showjessica tapiagender identities
