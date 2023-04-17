Jessica Tapia Was Fired After Refusing to Let Male Students Enter the Female Locker Room

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jessica Tapia lost her teaching job in California after a malicious campaign was waged against her by several politically correct students who took issue with her Christian faith posted on her personal Instagram page. Jessica, who taught physical education in Riverside County, was terminated by the school district for refusing to conceal kids’ gender identities from their parents and not allowing male students to enter female locker rooms. She was investigated by the school district, and met with a long list of 13 allegations that attacked her Christian beliefs. Jessica stood her ground and is encouraging other teachers to stand boldly in their faith even if it means losing their jobs. She is planning on suing her school district for religious discrimination.
TAKEAWAYS
There are two sides in this spiritual war: life and hope or death and destruction
Teachers need to be bold and speak up against the corruption happening to students and pick principle over pensions
Separation of church and state does not exist in schools today - the state is indoctrinating children with radical ideologies
Make an effort to attend your local school board meetings with like-minded parents to advocate for good, moral policies
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Techie Homeschool Mom (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM
Donate to Jessica at Give Send Go: https://bit.ly/3Mn63xu
The Story I’ll Tell Apparel: http://bit.ly/3MrxRRb
🔗 CONNECT WITH JESSICA TAPIA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jessicashainatapia/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jess_sayinnn/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/