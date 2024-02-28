When we saw a moving plastic bag in the landfill, we had a bad feeling Inside was a very weak dog

Pitiful Animal





Little Chiqui was a dog discovered in the night

A person in the rescue team saw something moving in a plastic bag next to the landfill

He was surprised when he realized there was a tiny puppy in it

Chiqui dog's body was full of lice and fleas clinging to her thin body

Everyone guessed that her owner abandoned her because of fleas and lice, how pitiful

If she wasn't lucky enough to be discovered in time, she wouldn't have survived from lack of oxygen

