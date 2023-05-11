BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reevaluating the Role of Environment in Human Traits
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
26 views • 05/11/2023

Do genetics alone explain the microbiome’s missing heritability?

In this video, Gavin Douglas, a PhD Candidate in the Langille Lab in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Dalhousie University, and the author of the paper called “Re-evaluating the relationship between missing heritability and the microbiome”, explains.

According to Gavin, there’s NO clear mechanism for higher transmission rates from a mother to identical twins compared to fraternal twins. ❌

Instead, he suggests a gene by environment interaction as a more likely explanation for this missing link. ❗

Discover why environmental factors should also be considered an extension of the human genome in unraveling the mysteries of the microbiome.

For more, follow him on twitter as https://mobile.twitter.com/gavin_m_douglas.

Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK

Keywords
human microbiometwin studiesmissing heritability
