BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Great Rates, Service, and Support Christian Values With Patriot Mobile - Leigh Wambsganss
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • 11/06/2023

As Christians and conservatives in America, it is our responsibility to steward our money in a way that reflects our values and solidifies who we are in Christ. Leigh Wambsganss is the Chief Communications Officer for Patriot Mobile, the nation’s only Christian-conservative wireless mobile provider. Over the past ten years, their company has rapidly expanded, illustrating Americans’ hunger for an alternative to woke corporations notorious for donating and funding far-left causes. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar it makes to Christian and conservative causes that back up their four pillars: the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life, and support for Veterans and First Responders. Leigh also discusses the importance of fighting for America’s kids because they’re the future of our country. 



TAKEAWAYS


Use code TINA for a FREE activation from PatriotMobile.com and expect a potentially less expensive phone bill and better coverage


Patriot Mobile stands with veterans, future leaders, and most importantly, Jesus Christ


Patriot Mobile offers a fast, easy transfer of services from any wireless provider and allows you to keep your current phone number


The customer service for Patriot Mobile is fast, reliable, and based in the United States



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Patriot Mobile Video: https://bit.ly/3QfesmS

TeePublic T-shirts (get 30% off with code TINA30): https://bit.ly/3tIDIdz


🔗 CONNECT WITH PATRIOT MOBILE

Website (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatriotMobileUSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriotmobileusa/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/patriotmobile/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/patriotmobile

X: https://twitter.com/PatriotMobile

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@patriotmobile


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Jase Medical (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile: (use code TINA for free activation) https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
americacell phoneskidschristian5gtechnologyphonescountrydevicestina griffincounter culture mom showpatriot mobileleigh wambsgansswireless mobile
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy