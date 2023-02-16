BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FLASHBACK 2020: President Trump called out James Biden’s business dealings in the Middle East
President Trump was calling out James Biden’s business dealings in the Middle East way back in 2020 during this interview with 60 Minutes. Lesley Stahl, of course, pushed back.

Now we find out via affidavits that James Biden was hired to broker a secret $140M Saudi deal when Joe was VP, and James even says in the affidavit that he attended a meeting “because of his position and relationship” with his older brother Joe.

Long story short: Trump was right again. 


SEE:   Biden’s brother was hired to broker secret $140M Saudi deal when Joe was veep, docs reveal

https://nypost.com/2023/02/14/jim-biden-helped-negotiate-saudi-deal-due-to-joe-biden-ties-report/ 



Source:  https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4221 

deep statepresident donald trumptrump was rightbiden crime familybiden regimesaudi deal
