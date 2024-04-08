© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week 1-7 April, 2024
▪️Throughout the week, Russian Armed Forces continued to strike enemy targets in several regions of the so-called Ukraine. In Kharkiv, an ammunition depot and two Uragan launchers were hit.
▪️In addition, Zmiivska TPP, one of the main generating stations in Kharkiv region, was hit again. As a result of the strike, over half a million customers were left without power, and new emergency shutdown schedules were implemented in the region.
▪️A series of strikes were launched on enemy industrial enterprises in Zaporizhzhia region. In the regional center, the workshops of the Motor-Sich enterprise, engaged in the manufacture of aircraft engines, were damaged.
▪️In Odesa region, kamikaze drones damaged facilities on the territory of the Novoodes'ka substation. The facility was already targeted last year, but was later repaired.
▪️In turn, the AFU again carried out a drone raid on the Russian rear regions. For the first time, Tatarstan came under fire, where drones damaged a dormitory building and tried to hit local refineries.
▪️Rostov region was subjected to a massive attack, where AFU attacked the Morozovsk military airfield. Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted more than 40 drones, but the debris damaged several buildings and a local substation.
▪️In Krasnodar region, another group of drones tried to attack the airfield in Yeysk. All drones were intercepted on approach, and no damage to the infrastructure was done.
#digest #Russia #Ukraine #video
@rybar