Muscle Cramping Riddle, Solved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For 7 years I've suffered from severe muscle cramping 90 minutes after eating concentrated sweets; i.e. bananas, honey, dates. After experimenting and reading I learned the perfect combination of nutrients required to alleviate muscle cramping. I share the discovery of Dr. Melvin Page DDS and his information led to being able to eliminate muscle cramping almost immediately.
Please support my work by purchasing the recommended products at
www.synergisticnutrition.com or by calling 864-895-6250 to order.