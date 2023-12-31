"You Inject These Into The Body Of The Human" Ian F. Akyildiz

Ian F Akyildiz the man behind 2G,3G,4G,5G,6G,7G, and beond.
Also the man who created the term Internet of bio-nano things and graphene based plasmonic Nano-Antennas antennas 📡 a.k.a. cube sats satellites/meta materials/smart dust.
But he probably isnt important enough to be keeping an eye on.
Im sure im just over reaching 😅
Its just another coincidence im sure!
They dont really mean what they say!
Right?
6G and Beyond: The Future of Wireless Communications Systems - INTERNET OF BioNanoThings FOR HEALTH APPLICATIONS IAN F. AKYILDIZ , (Fellow, IEEE), Broadband Wireless Networking Laboratory, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Georgia Institute
https://rumble.com/v3wyd4y-november-20-2023.html
I.T.U. United Nations Telecommunications Union, Ian F. Akyildiz 5G-6G-7G (THE E.M.F. TERRORISTS) 👈 What The PFIZER "Lawfare" (PSYOP) People Don't Want YOU Looking At!
https://rumble.com/v3ks9wd-september-25-2023.html
Who is Ian F. Akyildiz & The I.T.U ?
https://rumble.com/v3yvin1-who-is-ian-f.-akyildiz-and-the-i.t.u-.html
Ian F. Akyildiz ITU Profile:
https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx
Ian F. Akyıldız: Bio nano scale machines - these are for injecting into the body, always monitoring the health problems. And that is also going really well, like with these COVID vaccines"
https://rumble.com/v3k5z0x-september-23-2023.html
Ian F Akyildiz wants to teach everyone about his design for remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor.
PANACEA:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878
More info: In PANACEA, to detect the communication within the cells of the body to deduce infection level, a submilimeter implantable bio-electronic device, a Bio-NanoThing, is proposed. BNT can transmit the detected infection data remotely to a wearable hub/gateway outside of the body.
https://www.google.com/search?q=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&oq=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg60gEHNzMzajBqNKgCALACAA&client=ms-android-samsung-gs-rev1&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
“The sixth generation (6G) of mobile network will be composed by different nodes, from
macro-devices (satellite) to nano-devices (sensors inside the human body), providing a full connectivity fabric all around us.”
