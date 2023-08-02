ZEROTIME No Jab NO HEART! Urgent Help for Aussie Mum Vicki Derderian!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee Zerotime
August 2, 2023
Aussie mum Vicki Derderian is being refused a life-saving heart transplant due to her unwillingness to comply with the deadly COVID jab mandate, which could cause further damage to her heart and possibly end her life.
Despite having a medical exemption, the Australian health establishment has sent a clear message - comply or die, with a mysterious organisation now actively working to remove Vicki's fundraising platform which will allow her to travel overseas for her life-saving surgery.
To donate to save Vicki's life, please visit this link: https://donorbox.org/heart4vicki
For more information visit this link: https://heart4vicki.org/
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:
https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:
https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia
To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:
https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia
Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:
https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria
Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:
https://sat123.com/maria/
To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:
http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria
To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v340a2h-zerotime-no-jab-no-heart-urgent-help-for-aussie-mum.html