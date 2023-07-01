© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Resources - Social Engineering In The 20th Century
This documentary examines the role that science and technology play in the exploitation and control of human beings. The desire by a small group of the ruling elite to control others epitomizes their psychopathy as well as the pathology inherent in technocratic, sociological philosophies. Topics include behaviorism - scientific management - workplace democracy - schooling - frustration/aggression hypothesis - eugenics - human experimentation.