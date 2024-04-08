BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Baltimore Bridge Collapse - What REALLY Happened?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
500 views • 04/08/2024

Two Bit da Vinci


Apr 4, 2024


Baltimore Bridge: Enjoy 10% OFF on all Hoverpens and free shipping to most countries with code RICKY:

North America & other countries: https://bit.ly/ricky_novium

UK & Europe: https://bit.ly/ricky_noviumeu


In the early morning of March 26, 2024, a large container ship called MV Dali departed the port of Baltimore. A few minutes later, it crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, and sending cars and people into the cold Patapsco River below. Six people died and one of the busiest ports in the United States is now blocked.


On the surface, everything points to a mechanical failure.

But as I went deeper and deeper into the research, I found that there’s a lot we’re not being told by the media. Why did the Dali lose power? All of engineering is about learning from our mistakes, and many of the safety regulations and building codes are developed in response to tragedies, so what can we learn here, and what really happened? Let's figure this out, together!



》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci



Chapters

00:00 - Introduction

01:45 - Maritime regulations

03:32 - Safety Concerns

07:50 - Economic Impact

09:51 - Collapses in History

11:09 - MV Dali's Issues

12:31 - What We do NEXT


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,The Baltimore Bridge Tragedy - Shocking Truth,The Baltimore Bridge Tragedy - What REALLY Happened?,francis scott key,francis scott key bridge collapse,baltimore bridge collapse, The Baltimore Bridge Tragedy - What REALLY Happened?, Baltimore Francis Key Bridge Collapse, MV Dali, dali container ship, container ship crash, baltimore bridge crash, The Baltimore Bridge Collapse - What REALLY Happened?, Baltimore Bridge Collapse - What REALLY Happened?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoDI7e86w8Q

Keywords
collapsehistorybaltimorewhat to doissuesportbridgeeconomic impactsafety concernsfrancis scott keylost powertwo bit da vincicontainer shipmv dalimaritime regulations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy