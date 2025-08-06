Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for 2025 Newsletter 32: Aug. 06, 2025

More info Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Message to BigMike at Brighteon: https://terral.substack.com/p/steve-quayle-issues-new-warning-about

--

Breath & Life: Part 1

Air, trees, water, and kindness

https://terral.substack.com/cp/170276750

--

Global outbreak fears surge as virus in China prompts quarantines and thousands of new cases are reported

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14972291/China-CDC-chikungunya-cases-Fushan-advisory.html

--

New COVID variant 'Stratus' is spreading in the U.S. and worldwide: What are the symptoms?

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2025/08/05/new-covid-variant-stratus-xfg-symptoms-what-to-know/85532518007/

--

Redemption Shield (EMP Protection): https://redemptionshield.com/?ref=TERRALCROFT

--

Protect your house and vehicle from EMP attacks: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

--

Ozark Mountain Offgrid Has the KONG Big Battery Solutions

https://terral.substack.com/p/we-can-now-upgrade-our-kong-big-battery--

--

Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/pages/homepage-62?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Visit Terral’s Miles Franklin Landing Page Website: https://milesfranklin.com/terral-croft-2/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Nano Silver on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]