Market Was Looking for a Black Swan but got a Black Panda (Bob Kudla)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
219 views • 7 months ago

There is a new competitor in the A.I market and its called FREE. Project star gate with mini nuclear that sector ran up, but nvidia did not move up. Meaning it reached a peak and all the good news in priced into the name. Bank of Japan raised interest rates and dried up liquidity which is why cryptocurrency markets are being smashed. All bounces will be short lived through March. New liquidity flows will move from tech to commodities.


Keywords
market crashdavid dubyneadapt 2030bob kudlaeconomic cycleseconomy foodcivilization cyclecivilization collapsewhats happening right nowwhat comes nextcryptocurrency forecast 2025deepseekwhere will money move in 2025record gold pricetech crash2025 market forecastai marketai market crashdeepseek and ia marketai market disruption
