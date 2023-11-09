Clashes Continue in Jenin, Northern West Bank Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clashes continue in Jenin.
Jenin Camp has gone into total street warfare. Palestinian militants managed to blow up a military vehicle as seen in the footage.
- While the Israelis are using everything they can including explosive drone attacks and airstrikes. 8 Palestinians have been killed and 14 wounded.
◾️School and kindergarten kids are still trapped in their facilities unable to make it home due to the Israeli attacks, more army units have been reportedly sent to Jenin.
◾️A reported message from a member of the Palestinian resistance:
- Our morale is sky-high, we will not leave the camp for them [to take], we're the righteous ones and our cause is just.