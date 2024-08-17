Fatima, Whitney Webb, Adventism, MAGA, Police State, War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-16 F-86 vs. MiG-15
Topic list:
* “Mary” appearing to three children at “Fatima”: what’s
really going on here?
* Amandha Vollmer and Steve Falconer love Whitney Webb: why am I not surprised?
* The pros and cons of “Seventh Day Adventism”.
* Everything promoting Donald Trump is Intelligence-Jesuit astroturf.
* Mainstream media “attacks” (promotes) James O’Keefe by reinforcing lies.
* Mainstream media, “democracy” and “Right vs. Left” broken down by Johnny.
* Is war “Right” or “Left”?
* Revisiting Brian Gamble: three signs of where the PsyOp comes from.
* What do Steven Crowder and “Alex Jones” do that proves they are Controlled Opposition?
* When cops are caught committing crimes, YOU pay off the victims.
* Where can you go for real, Big Picture Truth?
* A military tech vid further proves how fabricated the “Cold War” was.
* Military tech proves that the agenda of “World War II” was maximum slaughter.
* Who was behind “World War II”?
* You love Johnny but don’t have much to send financially? —here’s another way you can help!
* Where is Johnny going from here?
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Mr. Alex on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen