Muslim Men in Gaza Dream of Jesus / Decoding 'The Expositors Seminary' Branding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"According to Christian professor Michael Licona, more than 200 Muslim men in Gaza have converted to Christianity after experiencing vivid dreams of Jesus." We talk about that, plus we decode the brand imagery of The Expositors Seminary, and wrap this video up with a selection of scriptures.
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/DreamDecodeScriptureNov21.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com