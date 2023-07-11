BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WITNESS FOR THE PERSECUTION - Dr Jennifer Daniels (2008)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
175 views • 07/11/2023

Dr. Jennifer Daniels had her medical license revoked by the state of New York for not following "proper medical protocols." Her crime was teaching people how to cure themselves and not prescribing enough pharmaceuticals. 7 medical doctors and professional health care specialists participated in this production. Every aspect of this 3.5 hour program is explored from nutrition, natural remedies, political intervention and corporate control. Studio quality originals are available at http://www.libertyandjusticeforall.tv. You are encouraged to get an original 2 DVD set and make copies for your family and friends.


Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  



Reposted Fair Use ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8v_QkzaXjk

Keywords
health choicedr jennifer danielsmedical licensewitness for the persecutionliberty and justice for allpersecuted doctorsrevoked medical licensedennis grovermedical persecutioneden community fellowshipdr michael gerberdr sean devlin
