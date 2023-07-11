WITNESS FOR THE PERSECUTION - Dr Jennifer Daniels (2008)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jennifer Daniels had her medical license revoked by the state of New York for not following "proper medical protocols." Her crime was teaching people how to cure themselves and not prescribing enough pharmaceuticals. 7 medical doctors and professional health care specialists participated in this production. Every aspect of this 3.5 hour program is explored from nutrition, natural remedies, political intervention and corporate control. Studio quality originals are available at http://www.libertyandjusticeforall.tv. You are encouraged to get an original 2 DVD set and make copies for your family and friends.
Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Reposted Fair Use ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8v_QkzaXjk